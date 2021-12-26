Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $221.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.15 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

