Allworth Financial LP Has $286,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

