ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $427.61

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 427.61 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 385.40 ($5.09). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.23), with a volume of 663,825 shares.

ITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.13) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.28) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

