Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.83 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21.60 ($0.29). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 3,405,426 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.83. The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of £649.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

