Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.58

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $27.75. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 15,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $355.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

