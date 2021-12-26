Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $985.95 million and a PE ratio of 498.00. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,470,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

