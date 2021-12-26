Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,052 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.