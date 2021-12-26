1,217 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $7,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $494.65 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $310.62 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.64 and a 200-day moving average of $482.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

