Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,944 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 54.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

