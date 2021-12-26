Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.