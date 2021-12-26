Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

