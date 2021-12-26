Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

