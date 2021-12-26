Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.