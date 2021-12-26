3,626 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after acquiring an additional 166,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

