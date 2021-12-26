iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

