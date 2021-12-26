GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at $202,055,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.2% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at $49,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.55. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

