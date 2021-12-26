Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540,000.00 and the highest is $560,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

DCTH opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

