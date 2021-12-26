VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $297,264.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

