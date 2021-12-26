Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.55 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $34.55 million and $6.03 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

