Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

RQI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

