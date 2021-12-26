First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,561 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

