$594.92 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report $594.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.20 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $330.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

