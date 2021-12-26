The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $192.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

