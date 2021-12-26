Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

