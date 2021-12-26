Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.36 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

