Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,884 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

