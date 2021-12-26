Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

