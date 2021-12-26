Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

