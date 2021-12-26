Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Acquires A$52,500.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($37,234.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Get Aurizon alerts:

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.