Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Acquires A$45,769.22 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Valerie Davies bought 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of A$45,769.22 ($32,460.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.