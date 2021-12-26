Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

