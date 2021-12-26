Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Haynes International stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 4.87. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $505.78 million, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

