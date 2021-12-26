Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LILM. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.07.

LILM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. Lilium has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

