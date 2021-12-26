Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 576 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $423.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.