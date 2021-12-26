2,974 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.97 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

