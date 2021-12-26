Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,885 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,050 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $183.78 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.38.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

