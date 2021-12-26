Barclays Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $500.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.