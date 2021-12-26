Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.3507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

