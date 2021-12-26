Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

UL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

