Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,163,468 shares of company stock valued at $238,883,627 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.