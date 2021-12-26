First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.53

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $33.56. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 15,306 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.