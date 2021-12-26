TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.94. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 324,976 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

