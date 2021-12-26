Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.29. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$64.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

