Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.29. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$64.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

