Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Spire shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 609,759 shares trading hands.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

