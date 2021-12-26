Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.