XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

