Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

