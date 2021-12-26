Superdry’s (SDRY) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.30).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 272 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($489,496.63).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.