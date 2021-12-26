Stephens Cuts Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $20.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,914 shares of company stock valued at $970,216. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

