U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 107.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.